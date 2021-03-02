2021 Chevrolet Corvette pricing increase is coming

When it comes to sports cars, one of the performance car bargains on the market is the new C8 Corvette. Originally, a base model C8 Corvette could be had for under $60,000. That low entry price is going up slightly, according to a new rumor.

According to the rumor, the starting price for the 2021 Corvette will increase by $1000, and the new price was effective as of yesterday. Whether or not that rumor proves to be true remains to be seen as a glance at the Chevrolet website today shows the starting price is still $58,900. The rumor cites sources claiming to be familiar with Chevrolet’s updated pricing model.

The base 1LT Corvette for 2021 will reportedly start at $60,995 for the coupe or $68,495 for the convertible. The 2LT is said to start at $68,295 for the coupe and $75,295 for the convertible. The top 3LT trim starts at $72,945 for the coupe and $79,945 for the convertible.

As for why the price is increasing, that is a mystery. Speculation suggests that the semiconductor shortage reducing the production of Chevrolet vehicles has led to higher MSRPs. Chevrolet has reportedly said that the price increase won’t impact customers with event code 1100 sold orders.

Chevrolet also says that it monitors and adjusts prices on all products regularly. Even at the extra $1000 sticker price, the Corvette is still quite a bargain compared to other similarly capable performance cars. The C8 Corvette is the first Corvette model to use a mid-engine design.