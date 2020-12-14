Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition is for men with panache

Drinking and driving should never be mixed, but this one instance is an exception. The renowned British automaker Aston Martin has ventured out to create limited edition of the popular DBX SUV in collaboration with Scotland based Bowmore distillery.

The exclusive car is designed by ‘Q by Aston Martin’ – the bespoke division of the Marque; giving car and whisky enthusiasts a cocktail of luxury and craftsmanship that’s quite rare.

Bespoke DBX Bowmore Edition

Aston Martin has retained all the mechanical and electronics configuration of the DBX, as the power is derived from the win-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine developed by Mercedes-Benz. There are subtle changes on the exterior and interior of the car offered in Bowmore Blue or Xenon Grey – which only a man with panache can associate with.

To embrace the whisky making tradition, the SUV has eye-catchy side strakes on the outside. The interior can be had in dual tone finish with the copper inlays cut out from the original Bowmore still – even the cupholders and the door still plaques get that recycled copper inlay.

It doesn’t end there as the copper and blue tweed inserts by Islay Woollen Mill add a touch of distinct plush, along with an array of accessories including tweed picnic basket and leather holdall bag.

Rare delivery experience for the buyers















Limited to just 18 units, the DMX Bowmore Edition comes with the perk of participate in an Aston Martin Art of Living experience in Scotland for a three-night stay. It doesn’t end there as you’ll venture on a 170-mile trip to the countryside, visit the Bowmore distillery and fill your own bottle of the 39-old-year spirit right from the cask.

Deliveries for the Aston Martin DMX Bowmore Edition will be done by the end of 2021, and the price of the exclusive four-wheeler is not revealed officially, however it is on sale for select buyers for an estimated amount of $294,000.