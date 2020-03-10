2021 Genesis G80 is the next step forward for the brand

South Korean luxury automaker Genesis is having a busy year. After unveiling the all-new GV80 SUV along with the redesigned G90 full-size luxury car, the 2021 Genesis G80 is hogging the headlines for its revolutionary ‘Athletic Elegance’ styling idiom.

The all-new third-generation G80 is the newest midsize luxury car from Genesis. From the onset, it bears a striking similarity to the design cues of the GV80 SUV. “The Genesis design DNA begins from the logo itself,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

“The crest of the logo becomes the Crest Grille and the two lines of the wings become the Quadlamps. In other words, the design starts with the brand, and design is the brand.”

Confused? Don’t be.

The 2021 Genesis G80 is equipped with the familiar Crest grille design along with double LED lines between the quad headlamps. Viewed strictly from the front, the design seems to mimic the Genesis logo with the same crest and wing design.

However, the new G80 takes it a step further with illuminated marker lines located aft of the front wheels. Those two LED markers are a continuation of the double LED lines stemming from the front, giving the car a unique, modern, and premium vibe. This design feature is the first of its kind seen in a modern car and will carry over to other Genesis models soon.

Apparently, the quad taillight clusters are also equipped with illuminated double LED lines that extend to the rear quarters of the vehicle. In fact, even the trunk release button and chrome garnish are shaped to mimic the Genesis logo. “A relationship begins at first sight. The distinctive ‘two lines’ signature of the Quadlamps presents a clear and unique Genesis identity within seconds,” said Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design.

“No matter what body type, sedan or SUV, the Quadlamps and Athletic Elegance design language present a distinctive brand identity, and this will enable Genesis to offer a fresh alternative within the existing luxury space.”

The new Genesis G80 is simply a nice looking car

What’s a surefire way to bring people back in buying sedans instead of SUVs? Why, make the cars easier on the eyes, of course! And with that in mind, the 2021 Genesis G80 does not disappoint.

There are powerful lines on the front and rear fenders to further emphasize the wider stance and gorgeous 20-inch wheels. You’ll find a sweeping Parabolic line from the front to the rear of the car that gently slopes downwards while there’s an upswept chrome line forming the base of the side windows to balance the muscular stance.

Of course, it’s hard to miss the new G80’s coupe-like roofline. Dare we say it’s one of the best-executed sloping rooflines we’ve seen in a while?

It also has a delightfully minimalistic interior design

Genesis is getting better at building cars, and nothing proves this more than the G80’s minimalistic yet modern cabin. The wide and sweeping dashboard has slim climate vents and a large 14.5-inch infotainment screen front and center.

Genesis also trimmed the A-pillars and the size of the rearview mirror to improve forward visibility. It also has a rotary gear selector and a rotating D-pad controller first seen in the Genesis GV80 SUV.

The 2021 Genesis G80 midsize luxury sedan will debut in its hometown of South Korea in March. Genesis remains mum on powertrain options and standard features, but it said the G80 is riding on a new platform along with a host of new powertrain options.