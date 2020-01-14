2020 Genesis G90 starts at $73,195

Genesis recently unveiled pricing for the 2020 G90 luxury sedan. The refreshed Genesis G90 is not an all-new model and still rides on the underpinnings of the outgoing model. However, the new model receives a complete facelift along with a plethora of enhanced driving aids.

“The 2020 G90 is a flagship sedan for Genesis in the truest sense,” said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Genesis. “The G90 begins a product offensive for the Genesis brand centered around emotive products with exceptional design.”

Ultimately, the Genesis brand has bigger plans to welcome the new decade. It started the new year by unveiling the 2020 Genesis GV80, its first-ever luxury SUV. Genesis is also poised to introduce a smaller five-seat crossover – the GV70 – in early 2021.

How much is the 2020 Genesis G90?

The 2020 Genesis G90 Premium RWD starts at $73,195 while the AWD model retails at $75,695. This includes a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 motor with 365-horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque.

On the other hand, the V8-powered G90 Ultimate RWD starts at $76,695 while the AWD version will set you back $79,195. According to Genesis, more than 25-percent of buyers choose the V8, and we can’t blame them. The burly 5.0-liter V8 mill churns out 420-horsepower and a healthy 383 pound-feet of torque.

Both engines are connected to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The G90 Premium has rear bench seating while the Ultimate receives rear captain’s seats.

It also has a slew of standard active and passive safety features

The outgoing G90 had a lot going for it, but it lags behind in technology, particularly on the safety front. However, the 2020 Genesis G90 aims to solve all that by having a slew of standard active and passive safety features.

This includes lane following assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, forward collision avoidance, safe exit assist, and highway driving assist.

The new Genesis G90 also comes standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a mirror link system. The vehicle receives a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display along with a brilliant Intelligent Car Management Service system. It’s essentially a vehicle concierge that analyzes driving patterns and informs the driver if the G90 requires servicing or maintenance.

The Genesis G90 rides like a true luxury car

True to form, the 2020 Genesis G90 is a proper luxury car. Our executive editor Chris Davies spent some time driving the new G90 late last year, and he was visibly impressed with the silence and ride quality. “With either engine, the G90 remains astonishingly quiet,” said Davies. “Genesis got the suspension and damping right in the G90.”

The G90 now comes with adaptive dampers to deliver a buttery-smooth ride. Both the front and rear axles are suspended via double wishbones to infuse some sporting DNA without compromising the ride quality.

Also, the G90 benefits from active noise cancellation (ANC). The system reduces unwanted noise and harshness using advanced audio technology to deliver a whisper-quiet driving experience.

It has a solid warranty

The 2020 Genesis G90 is not only undercutting its closest competitors in terms of price, but it also offers a solid five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and 10-year/100,00-mile powertrain warranty.

Genesis also threw in a 3-years/36,000-miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance and 3-years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services, annual multimedia and navigation updates, and SiriusXM data services.

With base prices starting at $73,195 and the best warranty in the business, the 2020 Genesis G90 is definitely hard to ignore in the premium luxury segment.