2021 GMC Canyon AT4 is ready for off-roading

American carmaker GMC recently unveiled the 2021 Canyon AT4 in the mountains of Colorado. GMC had specific intentions of replacing the Canyon All Terrain since last year. The new Canyon AT4 has the rugged looks and panache to smash heads with the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Ford Ranger FX4.

And even though the Canyon is still based on the underpinnings of its Colorado stablemate, the AT4 promises to integrate premium luxury with genuine all-terrain performance.

“Much like the Sierra AT4 has attracted new customers from outside GMC, the Canyon AT4 will attract outdoor enthusiasts looking for a premium midsize truck to GMC with the capability, technology, and refinement they’ve come to expect,” said Duncan Alfred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “The new 2021 Canyon AT4 broadens the appeal to midsize truck customers who live an active lifestyle.

It has a more rugged design

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 is easily distinguished with a larger and beefier front grille, dark chrome exterior accents, and red recovery hooks. But what really makes the AT4 stand out are the generous amounts of standard off-road equipment.

This includes 17-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrec all-terrain tires, off-road suspension, a four-wheel-drive system with an Eaton G80 rear automatic locking rear differential, and a skid plate to protect the transfer case from nasty humps, bumps, and knocks. Also standard is an advanced hill descent control system working in tandem with that fancy off-road suspension system.





“The Canyon AT4 is created with outdoor adventurers in mind, said Alfred, “It’s a perfect complement to the driver’s other passions and appreciation of the details, whether that’s a mountain bike, a snowboard, or their truck.”

Inside, the Canyon AT4 receives special Kalahari stitching on the seats along with embroidered AT$ logos on the headrests.

Gasoline or diesel power

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 is powered by a 3.6-liter naturally-aspirated V6 motor with 308-horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, the latter arriving at 4,000 rpm. Power is channeled to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

But if torque is what you’re after, the Canyon AT4 can be fitted with a Duramax 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel mill producing 181-horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. However, the diesel is mated to a six-speed automatic instead of the 8-speed in the gasoline model.

GMC has yet to reveal pricing on the newest Canyon AT4, but we reckon the base MSRP to start at around $37,000 and change.

There’s also a new Canyon Denali

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 debuted alongside the redesigned Canyon Denali. According to GMC, the truck has a new sculpted and layered grille, exclusive 20-inch wheels, new step boards, and high-gloss chrome body accents.

However, GMC has yet to release official images for the new Canyon Denali. What we do know is the new truck gets a lavish interior with ash wood trim, aluminum accents, and premium stitching. The Canyon Denali also receives the same naturally-aspirated V6 or turbocharged diesel engine in the new Canyon AT4.

Both the new Canyon AT4 and Denali are expected to arrive at GMC dealerships later this year.