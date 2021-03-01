2021 Tissot Heritage Memphis released in men and women limited edition variants

Tissot Memphis collection is a thrilling mix of colors and vivid geometric designs. A brainchild of eminent artist Ettore Sottsass, Tissot Memphis released in 1988 is now getting a revival in 2021 in form of four watches – two each for men and women.

The 2021 Tissot Heritage Memphis will be available in limited edition of a pair of 41mm men’s variant and two 34mm women models, each of which draws design cues from the iconic watch and includes some relevant design changes to look 2021 worthy.

Very interesting design

The round and colorful women’s Tissot Heritage Memphis watches are interesting, but the major takeaway in the new release is the 41mm Heritage Memphis for men, which features an all-black-colored PVD-coated case with white indexes and hands. Just like the other iteration in the 2021 issue, this features stainless steel case.

The circular case is a touch dated, but the striking disc in the center of the dial that comprises the seconds hand is what adds a detailed eye to the design. A replacement for the traditional seconds hand, the disc on the dial has a small dot that revolves around it to indicate the passing seconds.

Other details

The 2021 Tissot Heritage Memphis watches are powered by a Swiss ETA PreciDrive quartz movement. The timepieces are water-resistant up to 50m and come with a choice of two colorful interchangeable straps.

The two 34mm Heritage Memphis watches for women are limited to only 1,700 pieces and are priced at $375 each. The men’s Heritage Memphis in 41mm case is however priced slightly higher at $395 and it is limited to only 2,500 examples.