Zeitwinkel 273° Saphir Bleu with transparent blue sapphire dial is mesmerizing

Independent Swiss watchmaker Zeitwinkel has given a new meaning transparent dial watches with a novel, luxury approach to it. With the launch of Zeitwinkel 273° Saphir Bleu – delivered in transparent blue sapphire dial – the watch marries the concept of skeleton dials and transparent dial with a hint of plush to appreciate.

The rich dynamic appearance of the dial, which is legible and a true spectacle, is the standout mark of this timepiece. The blue sapphire dial of the watch has an airy asymmetrical design and clean classic approach, which is difficult to maintain with skeleton dials.

The blue dial









Zeitwinkel 273° Saphir Bleu comes in a 42.5mm stainless steel case featuring rounded bezel, long and angular lugs and the massive crown all in polished finish. While the entire dial is legible and smooth, it is divided into sections in a way that the view of the movement is not compromised.

There is a subdial for seconds hand at 6 o’clock, while the power reserve indicator is placed at 1:30 position. Interestingly, the large date display at 11 o’clock and very legible hour and minute hands complete the look of this exquisitely watch that has a chapter ring applied to the dial in midnight blue shade.

Movement and other details

The Zeitwinkel 273° Saphir Bleu is powered by Zeitwinkel’s in-house ZW0103 automatic movement that features German silver plates and bridges that are visible neatly through the transparent sapphire display caseback of the watch. The movement beats at 28,000bph and offers 12 hours of power reserve.

The transparent dial Zeitwinkel 273° Saphir Bleu is not a limited edition reveal and it’s now available through authorized dealers for CHF 15,500 (approx. $17,000). It comes on a hand-sewn calfskin leather with alligator pattern provided in grey, black, brown and matching deep navy blue colors. If you want the watch a little sportier, you can opt for the rubber strap.