A. Lange & Söhne introduces white gold member to its Odysseus family

To join the existing stainless steel with a blue dial model in Odysseus series debuted in 2019, German watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne has launched its new luxury timepiece in white gold with a gray dial at Watches & Wonders 2020.

Along with a brown leather strap, this is the first time a Lange watch is coming with a sporty black rubber strap. The brand is well known for displaying the distinctive Glashütte style in designing, which gives the watch a closed British feel as compared to the Swiss. However, this time we see a slightly different design profile.

A quick look

As compared to its predecessors, the new watch replaces the case metal, color, Glashütte pattern and grained textured dial. The 40.5 mm now comes in white gold and features a gray tone dial with finely crafted fluted chapter ring, covered by a sapphire crystal.

With day, date and time complications, the fresh dial also features luminous white gold hands and appliqués. There is a counter with a complementing radial grooved ring at 6 o’clock indicating seconds. The dial also hosts a well visible font in a neatly bordered weekday window at 9 0’clock and a date window at 3 o’clock. The two tapered push buttons on the either side of the crown facilitate adjustment of day and date.

The watch is powered by in-house L 155.1 Datomatic movement displayed by a transparent Sapphire case back. It maintains a power reserve of 50 hours and is water-resistant up to 120 meters.

Luxury timepiece with sports strap

The Odysseus series is a luxury sports collection. Keeping with the approach, the new model comes with an option of a brown leather strap or a fresh introduced sporty black rubber strap with air vents on the inside. The idea is to provide ease in wearing for long hours.

The watch is priced at $40,600 as compared to the earlier Odysseus steel model at $28,800. With its refreshed look and added luxury along with everyday comfort through a creative strap, the watch shall meet the expectations.