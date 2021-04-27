2022 Volkswagen Taos is EPA rated for 31 MPG combined

Volkswagen has announced that the 2022 Taos has received its EPA estimates for fuel economy ratings for all models. The EPA has given the front-wheel-drive Taos an EPA estimated driving range of 31 mpg combined. The Taos 4Motion version has an EPA-estimated efficiency of 28 MPG combined.

Volkswagen says both EPA ratings are competitive in the compact SUV class. The front-wheel-drive Taos SUV uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, and EPA ratings are 28 MPG city, 36 MPG highway, and 31 MPG combined. That ties the model for best-in-class EPA-estimated highway fuel economy for internal combustion models.

The all-wheel-drive version uses a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. It has EPA estimated ratings of 25 MPG city, 32 MPG Highway, and 28 MPG combined. All versions of the Taos use the same engine, a 1.5-liter turbo direct-injected EA211 that makes 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

Volkswagen points out that the EPA says buyers of the front-wheel-drive Taos could save $750 in fuel costs over five years compared to the average new vehicle. Buyers of the all-wheel-drive version can save as much as $250. All versions of the Taos are expected to go on sale in June. The vehicle will take on the compact SUV market in the US, which is the largest US vehicle segment.

In 2019, about 4 million compact SUVs were sold in the US, accounting for 24 percent of the automotive market. Base Taos SUVs will start at $22,995 for the front-wheel-drive or $24,445 for the all-wheel-drive version. Taos is a two-row SUV that holds five people.