2024 Hummer EV SUV revealed in a film narrated by LeBron James

GMC made quite a splash when it announced the return of the Hummer as a fully electric vehicle. The first version we saw was a pickup, and GMC will also be offering the Hummer EV as an SUV. The Hummer EV SUV will use the GM Ultium Platform and will launch with an exclusive Edition 1 version.

The Edition 1 version comes with 22-inch wheels, side steps, floor liners, and is set up for optimal driving range and maximum off-road capability. Users who choose the Extreme Off-Road package get 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires. That package also features under-body armor, rock sliders, front eLocker, and virtual rear lockers along with heavy-duty ball-spline have shafts, and the UltraVision system featuring an underbody camera view, and more.

GM says the SUV will have best-in-class off-road proportions making it more maneuverable. The SUV will feature the CrabWalk and Extract Mode capability. GM used a rugged design for the vehicle featuring a new rear with a mounted-sized spare tire. While having smaller proportions, the SUV has a similar five-passenger layout as seen in the pickup.

The overall wheelbase is 126.7-inches, and the vehicle promises a turning radius of only 35.4 feet with four-wheel steering standard on 2X, 3X, and Edition 1 models. The SUV will offer an open driving experience with a standard Infinity Roof offering removable Sky Panels, I-Bar, and rear drop glass.





The drive system offers up to 830 horsepower and 11,500 pound-foot of torque. GMC will also offer almost 200 accessories at launch allowing buyers to customize their vehicle to their tastes. The battery pack inside the EV is good for more than 300 miles per charge on the Edition 1 with standard equipment.