COMME des GARCONS PLAY x Converse Jack Purcell almost available

This year started for Converse teasing its upcoming offerings. The list was long but we believe more new designs will be introduced while we still live in a pandemic world.

The Converse All Star 2021 starting lineup included a few crowd favorites. We mentioned the Converse x Off-White. We also won’t forget the One Star Brand but here now is the pair we believe will sell: Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY.

New CDG x Converse Design

The new pair as a result of collaboration between Converse and CDG is almost ready. It follows the many other Converse sneakers we’ve recently featured like the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Virgil Abloh Design, Converse Chuck 70 Hi Archive Paint Splatter , Converse Japan Camping Supply 2021, and the Converse Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek.

This isn’t the first Converse and Comme des Garçons project but this will be the first to be shown off here. The classic Jack Purcell silhouette is getting a CDG-redesign in neutral tones. There are two versions available: Grey with Red and Grey with Black heart-and-eyes logo.

Converse and COMME des GARCONS PLAY Together Again

The two are basically the same except for the colors of the logo. If you want more neutral shades, go for the one with grey uppers and black CDG logo. The famous logo is found on the side panels and the heels—placed playfully as the eyes are peeking.









The tripes on the midsoles serve as accent. They match the color of the CDG logo used on the shoes. As with any other low-profile sneakers from Converse, this pair also has rubber footsoles.

The COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Jack Purcell will be available tomorrow, April 1, 2021, from Converse and Dover Street Market. Price tag reads $140.