A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk Minute Repeater reincarnated in blue livery

A. Lange & Söhne, the German manufacturer of luxury watches created the Zeitwerk Minute Repeater back in 2015 and now the brand has revealed that very iconic timepiece in a refreshing new look. Earlier developed for A. Lange & Söhne’s Grand Compilation, this time around it has been paired with Zeitwerk for a 2020 look that’ll appeal to young watch collectors.

The distinctive element of Zeitwerk Minute Repeater is the decimal repeater system that chimes hours, ten minute increments, and the minutes too as opposed to quarter-hours in most minute repeater watches. This exclusive timepiece is limited to 30 pieces and each one carries a whopping price tag of about $490,000.

Zeitwerk Minute Repeater – the new look

The watch has a cool blue livery with a deep blue dial which matches perfectly with the contrasting silver bridges and the white hour and minute indicators. The inner white gold case and the deliberately exposed screws and gong hammers on the dial gives the timepiece a sophisticated modern feel.

There’s a sharp wing-shaped bridge made from German rhodium silver that embodies the digital time display on either side. As it runs down the middle of the Minute Repeater, the silver color giving the dial a visible depth.

Movement of this digital display watch

Movement of the watch is the caliber L043.5 running at a 2.5 Hz (18,000 vph) frequency. The watch has a hand-winding movement with a total power reserve of 36 hours sans the mechanism activation.

There are a total of 771 components making up the Zeitwerk Minute Repeater while the jewels are numbered at ninety-three. Three of these jewels are screwed gold chatons.