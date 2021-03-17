Blancpain Fifty Fathoms ‘No Rad’ introduced in 40mm case for 2021

Blancpain 1960s Fifty Fathoms “No Rad” is still one of the more appreciated diver’s timepieces from the Swiss watchmaker. It is amid the finest diver’s watches, made in association with real-time deep water fanatics, and has the tag of being one of the first watches to ditch the radioactive radium, used for lume in watches, for non-radioactive luminous material.

The watch’s distinction of not using harmful radium was highlighted with the yellow-and-red badge reading ‘No Radiations’ on the dial at 6 o’clock position. Thriving on the success and collector’s fancy for the Fifty Fathoms No Rad, Blancpain revisited the achieves and introduced the Fifty Fathoms ‘No Rad’ as a tribute to the original watch in 2010. This rendition was limited to only 500 examples.

Yet again for 2021, Blancpain has released a new limited edition Tribute to Fifty Fathoms ‘No Rad’, which makes subtle, more relatable alterations to the iconic watch, without compromising on the aesthetics.

A smaller icon

The classic Blancpain Fifty Fathoms No Rad and the 2010 edition, both feature a relatively large 45mm diameter. It is a size that has been deemed large by many in the diver’s and collector’s communities. For its 2021 edition, Blancpain has reduced the case size to 40.3mm, making it more relative to the current watch enthusiasts.

The revisited matte black dial carries the distinctive red and yellow No Radiation badge at 6 0’clock, which has been responsible for the iconic Blancpain Fifty Fathoms’ cult status over the years. The watch features a date window at 3 o’clock and its distinguishable chapter ring, bezel time scale, and metal hands all feature the Super-LumiNova for lamination underwater.

More details

Featuring a unidirectional rotating bezel for noting the time underwater, the 2021 Blancpain Fifty Fathoms No Rad is powered by an automatic winding, in-house Calibre 1151 that offers an unfathomable four-day power reserve. The watch is paired with a rubber strap that comes with weave pattern for a retro feel.

An exciting timepiece for the divers of today, with certain bent for the classics, the Tribute to Fifty Fathoms No Rad has a sapphire display caseback and it will be available in only 500 pieces for an asking price of approximately $14,000.