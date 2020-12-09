A racing wheel that fits in 2022 BMW M4 GT3 race car as well

Sim racing can be exciting and fun, as you race other motor heads in the virtual world using the gaming wheel. No matter how the experience is, the racing steering wheel isn’t as sharp as the real one, but that is set to change.

Fanatec has developed the Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3 for serious gamers who can fit is right inside their real-life 2022 BMW M4 GT3 race car. Yes, you heard that right, a racing wheel for your virtual racing and real-life driving adventures!

Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3

Fanatec and BMW Motorsports have jointly developed this racing sim wheel that works equally well for both the worlds. The weatherproof (IP65 rating) and shockproof racing wheel has a quick release mechanism, and Fanatec has made the electronics compatible with CAN bus which is the automotive communication standard.

It is crafted out of 8-layer carbon fiber for ultimate performance, fit for BMW Motorsport pro drivers. There are RGB LED-backlit buttons, 1-inch OLED screen, rotary switches, customized thumb encoders, precise dual-Hall sensor clutch paddles and dual-action magnetic shifters for upshift or downshift.

This is the real deal









All these pro level buttons on the wheel can be programmed in the real car and your PC via the CAN Bus and FanaLab respectively. It is even compatible with your new PS5 when connected to a compatible wheel base.

The stunning racing wheel weighs 1400 g and has a diameter of 310 mm for the real feel. Gaming won’t get any better than this – as a gamer you’ll simply engross in the action as the racing wheel has been optimized fully for gaming input.

Fanatec Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3 is going to be available in the first half of 2021. As the BMW Motorsports press release mentions, “A steering wheel for the BMW M4 GT3 that can be used in both a race car and a race simulator – a technology transfer, the likes of which has never been seen before in motor racing.”

So, keep a watch on this one when it is eventually released. The price is not known for now; we’ll keep you posted as and when it is known.