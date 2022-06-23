ACW x Converse Sponge Crater CX sneaker is nice blend of recycled & repurposed materials

With the vision to make a little more balance in the footwear industry, beyond its celebrated Chuck Taylor stance, Converse is high on collaborations. Converse has now brought a new dimension to sneakers online in partnership with A-Cold-Wall.

Introducing the A-Cold-Wall x Converse Sponge Crater CX. A layout to push the Nike brand in a new design direction, this silhouette is brought forth with the Converse CX comfort tech embodied throughout.

Look and feel

The sneaker utilizes repurposed and recycled materials in the Sponge Crater CX’s sculptural design. The shoe with a radical exoskeleton cage and exaggerated heel kick made from recycled EVA appears really exciting and is also equally comforting, presumably because the company notes that the sneaker “cocoons the foot for all-day support and stability.”

The Sponge Crater CX features a soft, breathable knitted upper which resides within a full cage structure composed of Crater Foam. The shoe is then paired with PU Foam sock liner holding the foot securely and features pull-tabs to allow smooth entry and easy removal.

Pricing and availability

The PU-coated lining makes the shoe upper waterproof, and the silhouette arrives in a nice dual branding to make it a worthy purchase.

To that accord, the A-Cold-Wall x Converse Sponge Crater CX is available starting June 23, 2022, through A-Cold-Wall website. The sneaker available in all men’s sizes starts at £100 (approximately $120).