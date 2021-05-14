Footwear

Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet ready in time for summer

May 14, 2021

It’s getting warmer in some parts of the world. The pandemic isn’t over but there’s no reason why we shouldn’t anticipate for Summer. It’s good for everyone so we’re learning to embrace it even if we know it may be hotter this year. Climate change is real. 

And while waiting for the next season, we still want to be prepared. We start by checking out new sneakers because you know, every sneakerhead needs a new pair. We’ve seen a few pairs we want but nothing as refreshing to the eyes as this Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet. 

Nike Air Max Plus with Sherbet-inspired Colors

Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet Sean McDowell

The popular Sean McDowell-designed silhouette for Nike is getting a new colorway that will remind you of ice cream and sherbet. We’ve seen a number of different iterations and colorways of the Air Max Plus. The last one we featured was the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus. There was also the Nike Air Max Plus 3 Tn3 from over a year ago. 

The new colorway for the Nike Air Max Plus  is called Laser Orange/Siren Red/Fuchsia Glow. The color combination is perfect for summer, showing off a gradient effect of the Laser Orange from the toe boxes to the midfoot and onto the rear. 

Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet Design

Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet Sean McDowell Price

The ribbed molds are set in Siren Red while the bottom part shows some Fuchsia Glow. The black lace loops, tongues, mudguards, and throat borders are the perfect contrast—giving a more defined outline especially on the white Swooshes on the the lateral. 

The midsoles are also set in black, moving down to the sole and onto the heels. The mid-section is interrupted with white, red, and pink accents. The Nike Air units are still transluscent but filled with red inside. 

  • Nike Air Max Plus
  • Nike Air Max Plus

Price is set at $170. Unfortunately, the pair is sold out on Nike’s official website. You can expect retail stores to restock soon. 

You May Also Like

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 debuts with simplicity and timeless design

Slated to debut in Fall, here’s first look of Nike LeBron 18 ‘James Gang’

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.