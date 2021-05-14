Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet ready in time for summer

It’s getting warmer in some parts of the world. The pandemic isn’t over but there’s no reason why we shouldn’t anticipate for Summer. It’s good for everyone so we’re learning to embrace it even if we know it may be hotter this year. Climate change is real.

And while waiting for the next season, we still want to be prepared. We start by checking out new sneakers because you know, every sneakerhead needs a new pair. We’ve seen a few pairs we want but nothing as refreshing to the eyes as this Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet.

Nike Air Max Plus with Sherbet-inspired Colors

The popular Sean McDowell-designed silhouette for Nike is getting a new colorway that will remind you of ice cream and sherbet. We’ve seen a number of different iterations and colorways of the Air Max Plus. The last one we featured was the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus. There was also the Nike Air Max Plus 3 Tn3 from over a year ago.

The new colorway for the Nike Air Max Plus is called Laser Orange/Siren Red/Fuchsia Glow. The color combination is perfect for summer, showing off a gradient effect of the Laser Orange from the toe boxes to the midfoot and onto the rear.

Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet Design

The ribbed molds are set in Siren Red while the bottom part shows some Fuchsia Glow. The black lace loops, tongues, mudguards, and throat borders are the perfect contrast—giving a more defined outline especially on the white Swooshes on the the lateral.

The midsoles are also set in black, moving down to the sole and onto the heels. The mid-section is interrupted with white, red, and pink accents. The Nike Air units are still transluscent but filled with red inside.





Price is set at $170. Unfortunately, the pair is sold out on Nike’s official website. You can expect retail stores to restock soon.