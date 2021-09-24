Adidas Football NUMBERS UP FIFA 2022 Collection drops

Football fans all over the world, especially the sneakerheads, will easily fall in love with the new collection from Adidas Football. The NUMBERS UP capsule is here, ready in three new styles.

This Adidas Football NUMBERS UP line features a different take on the popular silhouettes Adidas Predator, Adidas Copa, and Adidas Speedflow. All three designs use a mix of white, neon green, and bright orange plus a hint of blue.

Each pair boasts bold graphics. Every new iteration has been designed with important things in mind like speed and control.

The adidas NUMBERSUP PREDATOR FREAK offers ultimate ball control while the NUMBERSUP COPA SENSE allows basic ball control. NUMBERSUP Speedflow is more about speed.

The PREDATOR FREAK is laceless with a mid-cut football boot design. It features the adidas Primeknit upper for more comfort and security. Those Demonskin 2.0 spines appear to be aggressive.

The adidas Football’s NUMBERSUP series is now available on the Adidas webstore. Famous football players like Joao Felix, Ferran Torres, and Jude Bellingham are meant to wear them soon.

The Adidas NUMBERSUP PREDATOR FREAK costs £230 which is about $314 in the US. The other pairs should be around the same price range.