Nike SB Nyjah Free 2 “Lakers” first official images revealed

Nike SB and National Basketball Association share a mutual trust to develop silhouettes that blend the best of both worlds for the love of their fans. Continuing with their partnership the two are working on the Nike SB Nyjah Free 2, which pays tribute to NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

The sneaker has been in the air for a while now but this is for the first time its official images have been revealed. The LeBron James-inspired shoe has been detailed in its complete glory through these images.

Nike SB x NBA Nyjah Free 2 Lakers

Nike has revealed the new pair of sneakers through its ongoing partnership with NBA. This signature shoe pays homage to the LA Lakers and it’s highly inspired by the iconic Nike Air Zoom Spiridon.

The Air Zoom Spiridon has been a groundbreaking performance sneaker based on the Air Zoom tech. It was first launched in 1997 and is named after the first Olympics marathon winner Spiridon Louis. The Nike SB x NBA Nyjah Free 2 “Lakers” here shares the same idea but is dressed in enticing new Summit White, Court Purple and University Gold color theme.

The details









The highlight of the Nike SB x NBA Nyjah Free 2 “Lakers” is the embroidered “23” on the lateral heel. This is symbolic of LeBron James’ jersey number for Lakers. The shoe also features a Court Purple Swoosh, while the tongue pull tabs feature Purple and Gold marking one each on either foot.

Staying in harmony with the Lakers’ color combination the purple Swoosh is well complemented by yellow midsole and a translucent blue extending down to the outsole. The Nike SB x NBA Nyjah Free 2 “Lakers” is expected to retail for $95 when it is made available starting August 27.