Adidas “Home Alone” Forum Low is slated for Christmas

The unforgettable Christmas holiday classic “Home Alone” will surely be on your list of movies for Christmas this year. When you are preparing for the showtime, you may need a pair of sneakers themed after the movie to go with your mischievous attire.

adidas realizes there is demand for such footwear, therefore in consortium with Disney, the sportswear giant has redesigned its Forum Low sneaker. Dubbed Home Alone Forum Low, the Three Stripe sneaker is inspired immensely by the kicks worn by Kevin McCallister on-screen and the incidents/characters in the 1990 movie.

The first look









Referencing the cult movie in more ways than one, the sneaker shall arrive in a combination of cream and red. The Forum Low features a cream base while the adidas branding, outsole, eyelets and other peculiar accents are all in red. The sneaker on the lateral side of the left shoe has a red house that mimics that seen in the movie.

Adding to the mischievousness is the red switching just above the adidas logo on the lateral of the right shoe. The Home Alone adidas sneaker has letter “M” on the heel that pays homage to the McCallister family in the film, while the rug-like tongue and burn marks on the front complete the themed look on the outside.

The inner mischief

adidas wants the Home Alone edition sneaker to be equally wicked on the inside as well. The sneakers therefore come with interchangeable insoles that bear photos of Harry and Mark (the Wet Bandits) and different traps laid out by Kevin. So you can interchange and wear the customized version you want on a given day.

The first official images of the themed sneakers have arrived. The imagery is not accompanied by release date, but the vividness here is indicative of the fact that the launch is due shortly; if we are to guess, the Home Alone Forum Low should arrive well in time for Christmas.