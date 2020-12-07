Black and Yellow Nike Dunk High “Varsity Maize” to launch on Dec 9

Dunk high has built a cult following for itself since its introduction in 1985. A result of Nike’s collaboration with schools around the US, Dunks are now a staple for Nike in everything from basketball, lifestyle footwear to skateboarding.

To mark the 35th Anniversary of the college issued Dunk Highs – the original “Be True to Your School series” Dunk-style inspired by the Iowa Hawkeyes’ team color is making a fresh comeback.

Dunk High “Varsity Maize”

Nike Dunk High “Varsity Maize” was part of the inaugural colorways of the Dunk Highs. It is now returning in its black and yellow theme this holiday season. It will be available in kids and adult sizes, catering to all males in the family – no restriction on the female members either – you can grab a pair too, if you’re a fan.

The sneaker basically features a black-based leather upper, which is brought to like with yellow color overlays. The yellow is majorly seen above the while midsole and in the yellow rubber outsole. Large yellow Swooshes on the lateral run all the way to the heel collar, and the black laces and tongue add spice to the color theme.

Retro-inspired

If you have seen the OG Dunk High “Varsity Maize” you’ll recognize it instantly. For the younger lot, 2020 edition is very close to the original counterpart in style and color and slight more comfortable.

Scheduled for release on December 9, the Dunk High will retail for $120 in adult sizing. Kid’s sizing will be priced at $85. The “Varsity Maize” model will be available online through Nike.com, StockX, and GOAT. If you’re staying home to maintain social distance and safety, look up for stock on these websites – yes, starting Wednesday.