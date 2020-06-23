adidas Original introduces Ultra Boost 2020 highlighted in green tint

Just a while earlier, adidas Original released the Ultra Boost 2020 highlighted in Red. Keeping up with the trend for new summer colorways – the company has introduced the Ultra Boost in Dash Green, Green Tint and Signal Green color combination.

If you were searching a pair of trainers for your lady, look no further. In this beautiful green, she will absolutely love how they look. It is reasonably priced, and if you are unaware, there is nothing beating the comfort and grace of the Ultra Boost.

The new colorway

The new adidas Ultra Boost 2020 fashioned in snug, sock-like fit, comes in a light shade of green on the Primeknit upper with ventilation in key sweat zones to help you stay cool. Stitched to comfortably hug the foot, the pair of running shoes is perfect way to turbo charge your daily routine.

With Dash Green, Green Tint and Signal Green color combination, the shoe has a comfortable elastane heel. The sneakers’ relaxed cushioning and a flexible outsole work in tandem to give a smooth stride from touch down to toe off.

Pricing and more

It comes in 18 color variants and each one is as striking and appealing as the other. For its comfort and ability, the Ultra Boost sneakers are go to option for speed and long distance runners.

If you’re interested in purchasing the adidas Ultra Boost 2020 Green Tint pair, it is now available through adidas website, select brand retailers for $180.