Fresh and colorful sneakers to kick-off summer in style

Spring and summer are all about color and vitality. It shows in our attire and so it should in our shoes as well. The season calls for fresh sneakers; it’s time for the rugged outsoles and waterproof uppers to go and let in the breathable and colorful sneakers that complement the 9 to 5 look or night out with friends.

While well-knit and breathable shoes are essential to beat the heat, tad bit of color adds to the cool style. A few examples of such shoes that have made from the drawing board to the market in the past few months are rounded up below. These are the finest new colorful sneakers you can buy now to kick-off the steaming summer season in style.

Nike Kobe VI Protro Grinch

Launched to celebrate the Christmas last year, the Kobe 6 Protro Grinch is a pair to grab in 2021. With snake skin scaled volt polyurethane upper in bright green, the overall appearance of the pair is enhanced by crimson logo on the tongue and black colored Swoosh on the lateral. To mimic Kobe’s Black Mamba on-court persona, the low-top silhouette is paired with responsive soft foam heel and air zoom turbo unit. Buy $190.

Ballaholic x ASICS Gel Quantum 180

Realized by ASICS in partnership with Balloholic, the new variant of the Gel Quantum 180 is a lifestyle pair that is meant for sale currently only in Japan. Painted in vibrant color combination combining blue base, cream midsole and forest green accents, the shoe has tinge of white on the upper and yellow shoelaces. The famous Tiger stripe on the lateral in dark gray completes the look. Buy $150.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Screaming Orange

The fashion forward look of the new Adizero Adios Pro delivered in “Screaming Orange” flavor is too good to resist, if you’re out there for a runner that shouts summer from the word go. Touching the parameters of weight, breathability and flexibility, the silhouette features Lightstrike Pro foam midsole and has an arresting orange knit upper with raw white three stripes. Buy $240.

ASICS x Coca Cola Gel Quantum 90 Tokyo

If the Gel Quantum 180 done in collaboration with Ballaholic is tad bland for your liking; the bold red Gel Quantum 90, done in collaboration with Coca Cola is worth a grab. The shoe instantly strikes with the Coke red hue on the upper with company’s text branding on one side and the Tiger stripe on the other side. More Coco Cola than ASICS on first glance, the Coca-Cola x ASICS GEL-Quantum 90 is likely to go on sale starting April 9. Buy $140.

Nike Air Tuned Max Dark Charcoal

Nike has returned to the archives and brought forth a wonderful dark charcoal edition of the Air Turned Max for the retro-modern takers. The delightful re-issue of the Air Tuned Max OG, this 2021 sneaker is first to feature full length Tuned Air for better cushioning and shock absorption. The knitted base and TPU molds around the lateral are presented in dark charcoal hue while touches of Saturn red and green highlight the overall design. Buy $170.

PENSOLE x ASICS GEL-Miqrum

Oregan-based design academy known best for apparels and accessories has teamed with ASICS for a summer-worthy footwear that should make some heads turn. Lined up in a peculiar color combo, the shoe feature a synthetic base with blue purple base and indigo blue leather overlays. It’s, however, the aqua blue on the tongue and heel that add and intriguing flavor to the PENSOLE x ASICS Gel-Miqrum. Buy $130.