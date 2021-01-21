Adidas Predator Freak with 360-degree Demonskin is designed for perfect ball control

If you’ve been into the football cult since the era of Beckhams and Zidanes, you’d remember the adidas Predator – with its iconic fold-over tongue – which these greats wore for precision passing and bending the ball. Back then none of us imagined a football boot without laces, frankly speaking, it were the laces that really ensured personalized fit.

Fast forward to the year 2021. Laceless soccer boots are common, giving players an advantage on the pitch. Adding to this, adidas has created what it calls the Predator Freak to complement a player’s style and improve ball control in a way not fathomed say a few years back.

The charismatic Predator Freak

Saying that adidas football boots have been the best to take on the pitch wouldn’t be an overstatement by any measure. Truly they have given generations of players the comfort and perfection to perform day after day. Now the Predator Freak embedding cutting-edge technology is going to take that to a new high.

Featuring adidas’ Primeknit upper complete with a laceless striking zone and 360-degree coverage of DEMONSKIN – comprising rubber spikes calibrated by a computer algorithm. The Predator Freak will offer even better control on both sides of your foot.

Additional details









Laceless football boot has a clear surface offering the player a cleaner striking area and better grip on the ball. But the design has been often criticized for not offering the option to personalize the fit, like with laced boots. In order to address this, adidas has used a split-cut collar design – two piece collar – that facilitates easy entry and provides for snugly fit akin to the lace fit.

Predator Freak with Demonskin allover is now available from adidas.com and select stores for €280 (approximately $337 USD). Continuing the Predator’s tradition of being a champ favorite, the Predator Freak is going to be worn by “players including Paul Pogba, Toni Duggan, Marc-Andre Ter Stegan, David Alaba and Abby Dahlkemper.”