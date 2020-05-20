G-Shock watches you can buy to complement the original Air Jordan

Okay Air Jordan fans – chances are you are already own G-Shock. If you do not have one already, by the end of this article, you would be wanting one. We say this based on a number of factors including the time of birth of the Air Jordan and G-Shock, and the color tones the watches are made in that so complement the original sneakers made for Michael Jordan.

The original Nike Air Jordan sneakers debuted in 1985 in a black and red colorway that become a fashion culture with not only basketball fanatics but with people in general. Just around the time, though a couple of years earlier in 1983 Casio rolled out the first G-Shock black and red model which would be a signature G-Shock for years to come.

Considering the similarities, of course not intentional, we have rounded up a few G-Shock watches that make a good partner with original Nike Air Jordan for a streetwear statement.

G-Shock GWB5600AR-1

This limited edition adrenaline Red Series connected watch wears a high-energy design and is solar powered. The watch supports a bright red dial inside the 42.8 mm matte black bezel. It is complemented by a black resin band. The G-Shock GWB5600AR-1 uses Bluetooth to maintain time accuracy. The shock-resistant watch is water-resistant up to 200 meters. Buy for $150.

G-Shock GWM5610RB-4

The red and black digital G-Shock is solar powered. It features scratch-resistant mineral glass and is completely shock proof. Water-resistant up to 200 meters, the watch has a 42mm red resin case and is paired a black resin band. Weighing 52g, the G-Shock GWM5610RB-4 has multi-band six automatic time syncing. Buy for $140.

G-Shock GBD800-1

This watch again in red and black combo has a multi-segment digital LCD display showing different measurement, timekeeping and other information. The watch can connect with G-Shock app to provide access to functions like pedometer, multi-timer for 20 timer combinations, and calories counter. The watch also has Bluetooth connectivity to adjust watch settings from the smartphone. Buy for $99.