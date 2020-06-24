Limited Edition Patek Philippe Ref. 6007A – 001 Calatrava watch

To celebrate the new manufacture in Plan-les-Quates, Switzerland, luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe has created a limited edition timepiece. This watch was slated to be revealed at the BaselWorld 2020 but the release was indefinitely delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the brand has released its first watch for 2020 and they call it the Ref. 6007A – 001 Calatrava. The timepiece will be made in just 1,000 limited edition units, having all the elements that can be related to the new ten-story manufacturing facility which is 200 meters long.

Patek Philippe Ref. 6007A – 001 Calatrava

The exclusive timepiece is modern take on the classic Calatrava watch which showcases the brand’s exquisite choice of stainless steel. It has a 40mm case made from rare stainless steel material and the blue dial compliments it well. There’s a graphical center which has finely grained carbon-like texture, along with the triangular markers and concentric railway track scale.

Elements of the classic Calatrava are evident in the form of pierced gold baton hands and the golden Arabic numerals coated in LumiNova for better visibility in the dark. All this is matched with the calfskin strap having the white decorative seams along with an embossed pattern.

The movement and more

The timepiece has the in-house caliber 324 SC movement functional at 28,800 vibrations per hour. The self-winding movement is visible through the sapphire crystal case back that’s marked with “New Manufacture 2019”. This is to indicate the time when the first batch of workers moved into the facility.

Ref. 6007A – 001 Calatrava is priced at approx. $28,351 and the limited edition units will be available worldwide for watch enthusiasts. Apparently, the building that inspired this watch took an estimated $600 million to construct.