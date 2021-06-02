adidas Solarthon shoes are for golfers who want to play on long summer days

adidas has a rich collection of golf shoes that pros have worn and recommended for years. If you have been playing the sport for a while yourself, you’d have definitely come across the likes of adidas ZG21 and the adidas Tour360 Xt Spikeless Textile golf shoes.

Now, to give golfers a more streamlined option to play for hours in the extreme summer months; adidas Golf has introduced Solarthon footwear range that offers comfort to golfers who want to play their favorite game on long summer days.

Inspired by the longest day of the year

adidas has purposely designed the Solarthon golf shoes to be ultra-lightweight and comfortable. These have a breathable design that keeps the golfer’s feet feeling fresh all day long, even on the hottest and longest day of the year.

The Solarthon comprises full-length adidas BOOST midsole for utmost comfort. The shoe makes use of a spikeless Fishscale Traxion outsole that ensures perfect grip and stability a prerequisite on the green. To make the shoe breathable and usable in the summer, it features PRIMEBLUE textile upper, which is a recycled yarn made from 50-percent ocean plastic.

Additional details

Staying in line with adidas’ pledge to help end plastic waste, the Solarthon footwear is made water-resistant to tackle the early morning dew on the course with a film around the edges of the recycled upper.

adidas understands that golfers don’t like looseness in the heel. Therefore the Solarthon is provided with an external TPU heel counter, which allows the foot to feel immensely stable during the swing.

The Solarthon golf shoe is a limited edition model and would be available starting June 15. The gray, blue and white colorway will retail through adidas.com and select retailers worldwide.