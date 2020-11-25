Adidas x Packer Ultra4D flagship sneakers in Navy Blue

Adidas, living up to its reputation of performance footwear has released a pair of adaptive sneakers in consortium with Packer, New York’s sneaker and street wear boutique.

Packer has become the first collaborator with adidas on this conceptual flagship silhouette. The pair of Ultra4D runners in Navy Blue is exclusively dropped and made available by Packer on the web.

The runners at a glance

In Navy Blue, the new Ultra4D is a merger of two signature innovations by adidas. The Primeknit upper is taken from the much celebrated UltraBoost series along with the ‘Futurecraft 4D’ progressive lattice midsole inspired by the ‘Light and Oxygen’ sneakers.

Packer has added its personal styling vision to enhance the sleekness by modifying the design with Pigskin suede mudguards, webbing strip down the heels, and its branding on the tongue.

Availability and price

The sneaker is designed to provide all-weather running performance. Along with a contemporary look, these modern runners offer a long lasting comfort with a supportive cage, progressive lattice midsole, and heel counter.

The collaboration between adidas and Packer seems a hit and the sneakers are really running out fast. If you plan to lay your hands on a pair, hear is where you will find your size starting at $250.