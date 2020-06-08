Hublot Big Bang e smartwatch launched

Luxury Hublot is a word synonym with perfection in the watchmaking industry and its timepieces are in a way timeless. The brand has made a niche for itself in the market staying abreast with latest in watch technology, making other luxury names like TAG Heuer and Montblanc overshadowed by its presence.

Their latest creation is a smartwatch which is an improvement over the Big Bang watch series. It is called the Big Bang e and it is Hublot’s first full-production smartwatch – the earlier version of a smartwatch was a limited edition.

The smartwatch design

Big Bang e is basically a watch with electronic modules replacing the analog dial and the complex mechanical movement inside. The watch measuring 42mm-wide and 12.8mm-thick comes in two different models – 440.NX.1100.RX which is in Titanium finish and 440.CI.1100.RX which is made in black ceramic.

Both these models are water-resistant to a depth of 30 meters. So that you don’t get bored with the look, the rubber straps are easily changeable thanks to the Hublot’s custom buckle design. It comes with Hublot designed watch faces that change color and design every three hours. This watch face is created by artist Marc Ferrero, especially for the smartwatch.

Big Bang e specifications

Bing Bang e powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor (clocked at 1.1GHz) comes with a touchscreen 1.21-inch AMOLED display with 390×390 pixel resolution. The dial is protected by a scratch-proof sapphire crystal.

The smartwatch has 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and has a 300mAh battery which lasts for a day’s usage. The watch comes with most of the common smartwatch features and sensors but surprisingly it doesn’t have GPS, which is a downside.

The smartwatch will be available in mid-June exclusively to Hublot’s Hublotista fan club members and only after that will it be available in July to general public via online sale. The Titanium version of the smartwatch has a price tag of $5,200 while the Black Ceramic model is a tad expensive at $5,800.