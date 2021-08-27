Adidas Y-3 Kaiwa Shadow Green-Black now up for grabs

Adidas Y-3 is a brand that has long been distinguished as a power collaboration between adidas and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto. The two combine high fashion and sportswear that most sneakerheads enjoy.

We have featured a few designs before. We remember the Adidas Y-3 Forum Hi OG. Earlier this month, the Adidas Y-3 QISAN COZY and adidas Y-3 AJATU RUN sneakers were introduced.

Adidas Y-3 Kaiwa New Colorway

Today, we present to you another pair: the Adidas Y-3 Kaiwa. It’s not exactly new as the Adidas Y-3 Kaiwa has been around for some time. What we’re looking at is the muted color combination that makes this moden runner attractive in many levels.

The adidas Y-3 Kaiwa Shadow Green/Black looks soft yet stylish. It shows off Y-3’s minimalist design philosophy. The color scheme is simple but the green shade makes it perfect for the Spring season.

The pair comes with neoprene and rubber material. There is a shadow green layer that covers most of the premium woven textile upper. The solid black is found underneath.

Adidas Y-3 Kaiwa Shadow Green-Black Design

Beige overlays are on the heel patch where a Y-3 branding is placed, the arched panel on the lateral heel, and the throat. The green laces in the same shade are just the perfect contrast to the beige area where the eyelets are.

The chunky midsoles are set in beige. The name Yohji Yamamoto is placed in the center of the midsole. The black tongue also shows the Y-3 logo.





Adidas Y-3 Kaiwa Shadow Green/Black is available for $400 in the US. Purchase directly from Adidas.com.