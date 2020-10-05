Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Mariner collection celebrates brand’s diving heritage

Mention Polaris and you’re talking about an iconic Jaeger-LeCoultre collection that means a lot to divers who can’t get over the mindful functionality of the timepieces. Now, the Swiss luxury watchmaker pays homage to the celebrated collection with a new line of Polaris dive watches dubbed “Polaris Mariner.”

This collection, for now, has two timepieces that are more or less similar in their make and relive the charm of sporting the powerful diver watches by Jaeger-LeCoultre from the yesteryears.

Polaris Mariner collection

The two eye-catching timepieces – Polaris Mariner Memovox and the Polaris Mariner Date – both are ISO 6425 compliant with 300 meters water-resistant rating and tested for 1,000 hours for functional integrity. Keeping in with the divers watch theme, they come with a security band which shows the color orange in case the crown isn’t fully screwed down.

They come in 42mm finished stainless steel case with a matching row link bracelet. The dial has a deep blue hue with concentric circles having a light blue color in the middle and mightnight blue on the edges for a divergent look. This is complemented fully by the bold Arabic numerals and trapezoid indexes that have Super-LumiNova, along with the minutes hand which glows orange for clear view in the most treacherous underwater conditions.

What differentiates the two timepieces?

Both these watches have a different movement, although both of them are self-wounding. The Polaris Mariner Memovox has the in-house caliber 956AA movement having 45 hours power reserve while Polaris Mariner Date has the simplified caliber 899AB movement lending it a 70 hours power reserve.

There are three crowns on the Memovox – one for school bell alarm function and date, the second for inner dive bezel, and third for the time function. The Date misses out on the third crown and only has two crowns. Both the watches are non-limited edition versions and can be bought for a price tag of $17,600 for the Memovox and $11,100 for the Date model.