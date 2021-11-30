Adidas YEEZY QNTM Amber Tint almost ready for purchase

Ah yes, the Yeezy. We have lost count of how many Yeezy pairs we’ve featured here but we believe there won’t be an end to the line, at least, not anytime soon.

Kanye West and Adidas are still selling Yeezys left and right. Any new colorway and iteration sell fast. This collaboration has been successful even with the YEEZY QNTM that is getting a new colorway.

Adidas YEEZY QNTM New Colorway

We remember the adidas YEEZY QNTM “Quantum” from last year. The pair was made ready for the court but you know, not all sneakerheads would want to wear their shoes for play.

Interestingly, the YEEZY QNTM “Amber Tint” can also be an ideal pair for the winter. No, we don’t recommend you to just walk on snow or ice wearing the sneakers but the look and the colors are just perfect for this season.

Adidas YEEZY QNTM Amber Tint Design

The Adidas YEEZY QNTM Amber Tint features side panels with semi-translucent mesh material. There’s an overlay that combines wavy brown, black stripes, and cream stripes. The rubber BOOST midsole is semi-transluscent. The toe bumper is in cream suede, perfectly blending into the midsole.

The rope laces sit on top of the black tongue. More black elements are positioned on the rear and the collar to complete the QNTM look.





The adidas YEEZY QNTM “Amber Tint” will be sold for $250 (£220 GBP). You can check the Adidas CONFIRMED app this coming December 3 to purchase.