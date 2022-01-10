Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT “Chicago” colorway first look dropped

The Jordan brand has no dearth of fan favorites. One of these includes the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort, which has garnered widespread recognition and is therefore coming in a range of colorways.

The insanely comfortable, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is getting a new Chicago colorway going into 2022, which is bound to appeal to the retro and modern fans alike.

The look and feel

The first look of this pair has just been revealed, and the images show a brand new Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT dressed in classic Chicago Bulls colorway influenced by the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” that debuted in 1985.

The colorway is essentially a combination of red, black, and white. The Chicago OG-inspired Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT features an upper comprising back and white leather on the base, toe box, heel, and tongue. Major highlight is the red patent leather on the ankle overlay and the toe box. Air Zoom banding on the tongue tab is accompanied by red color accent which is also visible on the ankle collar.

The availability and more









The look of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is completed by an Air Zoom-cushioned midsole that sits atop a red outsole and a white midsole.

Nike has not shared an availability date for the new Air Jordan 1 CMFT colorway, but we are expecting the sneakers to release soon. The interested sneakerheads can expect these to drop for about $140 a pair.