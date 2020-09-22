Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Wheat’ ready for fall debut

A pair of Air Jordan 1 mid is everything that you want this fall. Coming to the stores in “Wheat” colorway – the new silhouette is called the Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Wheat’.

With fall just around the corner, you want a pair that welcomes the season with the iconic shade. And when you talk about a fall-ready hue, the whites and greens may just not be a match for the finesse and charm of the iconic wheat, which probably Nike is playing on.

The silhouette

On the first look this pair is anything to distract one from the Air Jordan 1 mid. This is right there in styling and fit. A closer look reveals a Black nubuck upper well contrasted by black nylon on the tongue and wheat suede overlay. The other details of the shoe are equally fascinating.

It features black rope laces and White Jumpman branding is visible on the tongue and insoles. The white midsole is complimented nicely by the black rubber outsole, which gives this wheat-ish shoe a well-deserved charm and attraction.

Availability

There is no official word on the release date or the pricing of the new Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Wheat’. But it is elating to know that the pair is expected to land at various retailers including Nike.com in the coming weeks.

The build and styling of the Air Jordan 1 Mid Wheat look interesting and we are guessing it will sell well with AJ buffs. When it is launched, the Wheat colorway will give Air Jordan 1 series a makeover that’ll leave fans enthralled.