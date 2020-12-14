Air Jordan 12 “Reverse Flu Game” first look: Releasing Dec 26

The fretful year is drawing to a close. In spite of being pretty stressful for brands and businesses in every sphere, this year saw some interesting throwbacks from the Jordan brand. For the year-ender, the marque is debuting another retro model in the all-new Air Jordan 12 “Reverse Flue Game” colorway.

For some Jordan fans, this may seem slightly off for its different look. Since the new silhouette will feature a reserve take on the iconic Air Jordan 12 Black “Varsity Red”.

Despite staying true to the iconic black and red color scheme of the OG, the “Flue Game” reverses the color scheme to deliver an entirely new outfit. The iconic pair Michael Jordan wore to the Game 5 in 1997 NBA finals against Utah Jazz, wherein he put on a legendary performance despite suffering a 103-degree temperature, had a black leather upper and red detailing on rest of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 12 “Reverse Flue Game” colorway flips that scheme. The pair has a genuine red suede upper which is paired with black throughout the rest of the shoe. It features a faux lizard-print mudguard, Number 23 on the heel with woven Jordan label, and Jumpman logo on the heel collar. The look is topped off with a matte-chrome finish on the eyelets.

Like we said, this year has seen some impressive retro launches from the Jordan brand, and now the reverse rendition of the Air Jordan 12 OG is going to be the final piece this year.

The Air Jordan 12 “Reverse Flu Game” is slated to launch on December 26th in family sizing. It will be available on Nike.com and select retailers for $190 in vintage OG packaging.