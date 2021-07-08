New Telfar x Converse footwear and apparel collection is ready

The year started with us sharing the Converse All Star 2021 Starting Lineup. There are plenty of brands mentioned to be collaborating with Converse including Kim Jones, Natasha Cloud, Julius Erving, and Daymond Green.

Other more notable brands are also part of the lineup including Off-White, Comme des Garcons, and Telfar. Telfar Clemens already joined Converse last year when it reimagined the Chuck 70. Today, we’re learning more products from the Telfar x Converse collaboration.

Telfar and Converse’s Partnership

The Liberian-American fashion designer is going all out with its collab with Converse. The second collection is now ready and includes a range of products from clothing to footwear.

The Telfar Converse Pro-Leather Slip-On is a new pair of sneakers that show the classic silhouette anyone can wear. It is followed by a Telfar Converse Pro-Leather Mary Jane that boasts a low-profile design in tonal white and nylon toe box. The strap at the arch shows some dual iconography as described.

The collection also includes the rubber Converse x Telfar Slides in different colors—Navy, Black, and Khaki—with the large Telfar Star logo on the strap. There are also T-shirts, a lightweight jersey hoodie, ringer tanks, and shorts to choose from. The rest of the collection follow the White, Gray, and Navy color scheme.











The Converse and Telfar collection prices start at $60 and goes up as high as $140. Shop on Telfar’s website , Converse, and select retail stores.