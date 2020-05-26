Air Jordan 14 “Gym Red” first look revealed, coming this June

If you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Ferrari”, chances are you will like the new “Gym Red” addition of the AJ14 scheduled to launch next month.

The Chicago Bulls-themed Air Jordan on the way this summer will feature a luxurious and sporty aesthetic, which is evident in the first look of the shoe, which has landed courtesy of tipster and Instagram user @zSneakerheadz.

First look at the upcoming AJ14

Sneaker-leaker first dropped the mock image of the Air Jordan 14’s new look, now @zSneakerheadz has revealed first look of the 2020 Air Jordan Retro 14. While red and black colorway isn’t new to the AJ14, but this one has a very different approach and expects to be one of the best to date.

The silhouette will come in Gym Red suede or nubuck construction upper with black accents on the toe, heel and laces, tongue and sock liner. The red and black combo is accentuated by the off-white midsole and Jumpman logos and number 23 on the back.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned above, the Air Jordan 14 “Gym Red” edition is expected to launch on June 27. Though there is no official word from the Jordan brand on this yet. Rumors also have it that the shoe will be available in full family sizing with men’s pair starting at $190.

We are expecting more information to roll in as the launch date closes in. You can stay tuned for more details if you are blown by the first look.