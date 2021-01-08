Air Jordan 35 Paris: Only 102 pairs will be made available

A few decades ago, you would probably not imagine we’d ever combine sports and fashion. Well, we all know it’s possible with the hundreds of pairs designed in collaboration with numerous fashion houses and designers. It’s not always with the expensive and signature names. Sometimes, the sports brands simply draw inspiration from different elements.

For the Jordan Brand, we have lost count of all the designs we featured. More are being introduced. In the first week of 2021 alone, we’ve noticed a few pairs already. The week isn’t over as the Jordan Brand is showing off a new pair. The result indeed looks fancy—something that you’d think twice of using. It’s too “pretty” with pale ivory tone, flower pattern on the insoles and collars, and the pale pink outsoles.

Jordan Brand goes Parisian

The Jordan Brand is paying homage to Paris. The Jumpman team is offering the Air Jordan 35 in limited numbers. Only 102 pairs will be sold.

The limited production makes the shoes really exclusive. Such exclusivity will make the sneakerheads rush to get the pair when it’s finally available. If you’re a true blue Air Jordan fan, you’ll want to add this to your collection. It doesn’t matter if you’re a guy or a lady, any sneakerhead will fall for this.

Limited Edition Air Jordan 35 “Paris”

The Air Jordan 35 Paris comes in mainly Pale Ivory tone on the uppers. Notice the Flightwire-overlaid quarters, toeboxes, and the throats—giving the shoes a memorable design. Underneath the geometric overlays are some floral patterns that are also used on the collars and insoles.

The clean white design includes a neat black “75” graphic on the lateral side. It’s Paris’ area code. The Nike Air graphics on the heel tab and Jumpman logo on the tongue are set in gold.

The pale pink outsoles complete the sophisticated look. As described, the Eclipse Plate offers responsive cushioning. It then works with Zoom Air units found in the forefoot and heel.







There is no information on the exact release date. Even the pricing is unknown. What we know is that only 102 pairs will be made and sold.