Airbus ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter is ready to conquer the skies

It’s no secret that Aston Martin and Airbus Corporate Headquarters are working on a special type of project. As it turns out, the first result of this partnership is the Airbus ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter.

This newest luxury chopper was revealed earlier at Courchevel in the French Alps. It’s essentially a bespoke Airbus ACH130 helicopter with a shrouded tail rotor and four distinct Aston Martin signature designs.

“The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is optimally positioned in the market for hands-on owners who draw satisfaction from personally piloting their aircraft and it generates strong brand-loyalty,” said Frédéric Lemos, Head of Airbus Corporate Helicopters.

“In the same way Aston Martin’s products are cars for drivers who relish being at the wheel and they inspire a comparable attachment to the brand, so they are the perfect partner for us in developing this superb new ACH130 Aston Martin Edition.”

The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is available in four distinct themes

Luxury helicopters should stand out from the rest, both from the inside and out. With this in mind, Airbus and Aston Martin is offering the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition in four signature designs.

The images you see here are the Stirling Green external scheme with a painted gradient, a Jet Black underside, and Skyfall Silver cowlings. Other options include Xenon Grey, Arizona, and Ultramarine Black – all of which are Aston Martin paint colors.

As expected from a bespoke luxury chopper, the cabin is inspired by automotive design. Black suede trim is combined with either Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant, or Ivory leather upholstery to mimic the experience of being inside an Aston Martin sports car.

It’s still an Aston Martin, so it has a plethora of Aston detailing

For example, all the doors are trimmed in premium cowhide while the rear of the front seats has the same brogue detailing as seen in the Aston Martin DB11. In fact, all the materials are from Aston Martin’s automotive palette, making the ACH130 truly one of a kind.

Of course, the Aston Martin wings are tastefully embellished throughout the cabin. The helicopter also has a special plaque on the instrument panel to indicate the registration and the edition number of the aircraft. Also, you can print your name on the plaque if desired.

“We have our own set of automotive design principles but in recent years we have been learning how to apply our principles to other areas of design, such as architecture, motorcycles and now helicopters,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Vice President, and Chief Creative Officer.

“Beauty is of vital importance to Aston Martin and to our customers and we think the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is an inherently beautiful machine. It provided a wonderful canvas for our team to work on, so we now look forward to seeing everybody’s reaction.”

The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition took an entire year to finish

According to the press release, the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition was the result of more than a year’s worth of research and collaboration between Airbus and Aston Martin. The goal is to combine Airbus’ commitment quality, excellence, and service with Aston Martin’s dedication to beauty, handcrafting, and automotive art.

Indeed, the Airbus ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is bringing a new level of luxury and aesthetics to the helicopter market.

Fancy what you’re seeing so far? First deliveries of the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition will begin in Q1 2020. Pricing is yet to be announced, but a standard Airbus ACH130 helicopter retails for around $3 million and change.

Airbus ACH130 Aston Martin Edition Helicopter Image Gallery