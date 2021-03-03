All-new Hyundai Bayon crossover debuts

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the new crossover SUV called the Bayon, designed specifically for Europe. Bayon slots into the b-segment and is the smallest member of the Hyundai SUV family. Bayon is designed with a compact exterior but offers a roomy interior making it stand out in the segment.

The vehicle also comes with lots of safety and connectivity features. The name Bayon was inspired by the French city of Bayonne in the South-West of France. Hyundai says the SUV body type is growing in popularity worldwide. It saw demand for models capable of navigating often narrow streets in European cities while providing enough space for customer’s needs.

The vehicle also integrates the Hyundai 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The exterior of the little crossover is very attractive, with narrow headlamps set high on the front grille. Bayon also features daytime running lights and lower skid plates. The vehicle has full LED lighting and indicators.

Buyers can opt for 15-inch steel wheels or 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels. None of the exterior colors aren't available, including the launch color Mangrove Green seen in the images. An optional two-tone roof in Phantom Black is available with some of the exterior colors. The interior was designed to maximize front and rear passenger comfort and provide enough space in the trunk area.













The interior has a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch AVN or eight-inch Display Audio system. LED interior lighting is integrated into front passenger foot areas, door wells, and the front door pull handle area. Several interior trim options are available, and the vehicle includes a suite of Hyundai Bluelink connectivity services. SmartSense safety features are available but aren’t standard. Several engine options are offered, including a 1.0-liter T-GDi engine with 48V producing 120 or 100 PS with either a six-speed intelligent manual transmission or seven-speed dual-clutch.