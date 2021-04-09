All-new Jeep Compass debuts in Europe

Jeep has unveiled a new version of its Compass small SUV in Europe, and the automaker says it’s an entirely new model. This particular version is designed specifically to appeal to European customers in styling, technology, safety, and sustainability. While a new Compass is expected for the US, it could be different from the one seen in Europe.

The new Compass is the first Jeep to launch in Europe, and it’s produced in Italy. The Compass is an important Jeep model in Europe as it accounts for more than 40 percent of all Jeeps sold there. One in four Compass vehicles sold in Europe is a plug-in hybrid model.

Jeep is offering the Compass with a range of engine options providing lower emissions and reduced fuel consumption. The 4xe plug-in hybrid is available there. Jeep’s new Compass has a revised interior and exterior and shows concepts to be found in upcoming Jeep models. Its design is described as more modern, technological, sophisticated, and with stronger European flavor without getting away from the Jeep authenticity.

Jeep integrates its latest infotainment system, Uconnect 5, offering Highway Assist, a driver assistance system that delivers level 2 autonomous driving. A range of trims will be offered in Europe, starting with the S and including the Trailhawk and 80th Anniversary launch edition, among others. Jeep offers five different powertrain combinations, including diesel options. While this could well be the very same Compass we see in the states, diesel power won’t be an option.

European buyers also get access to the Jeep Wave brand loyalty program that allows them to earn points for service and accessories. In Europe, Leasys and FCA Bank will support the Jeep brand with rental and finance solutions. A range of more than 100 accessories will be available in Europe from Mopar.