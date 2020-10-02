Amangiri’s Camp Sarika is a luxurious glamping site in Utah

Nestled in the midst of 1,483 acres of wilderness in the middle of the Utah desert, Camp Sarika by Amangiri is the most luxurious glamping experience in the US. Camp Sarika sits on 136 stunning acres of land merely a 30-minute hike from its sister resort, Amangiri.

The newest endeavor of the high-end resort group Aman, the tented camp in remote southern Utah has generous accommodations, invisible service, and complete privacy. Sanskrit for “open space” or “sky”, Camp Sarika operates year-round with pools kept cool in summer and heated to 102-degree Fahrenheit in winter.

Serene retreat in the desert

Located down the juniper-wild-sage-scented road from Aman’s iconic Amangiri property and surrounded by 600 acres of high desert in the Colorado Basin, Camp Sarika has 10 one- and two-bedroom tented pavilions. The ten undulating canvas tents imitate the shape of southern Utah’s mighty mesas, blending the camp site seamlessly into the landscape.

Each tent has its own living area, dining, bedroom(s) and a spacious terrace with a fire pit. Each pavilion features a private plunge pool for sunset dips and telescopes for counting Saturn’s rings, along with the camp’s communal spa, restaurant and bar. The furnishings include walnut desks and bespoke campaign chairs finished with Aman’s signature minimalist style.

Ultimate glamping experience

Camp Sarika provides the relieving sense of seclusion that comes with pitching a tent in the middle of nowhere, along with the nightly bonfires, s’mores, and storytelling for you to enjoy.

It is a unique entry point into the wilds of the Old West, with many desert and mountain hikes on its own trail system. The camp offers plenty of luxurious amenities including on-site activities like outdoor meditation, hiking, and rock-climbing, synchronizing guests with the landscape. Lake Powell as well as five national parks are an easy day trip from the camping site.