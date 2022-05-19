Amazon Prime Original shows we’re waiting for in summer 2022

While Amazon Prime has a plethora of amazing TV series, Amazon Original shows such as Bosch, The Boys, and Jack Ryan are worth binge-watching. Amazon has been releasing critically acclaimed television programs since 2013 and continues to win hearts with brilliant stories spanning many genres. The streaming service has many new and returning Original shows coming this year.

In the coming months, the platform will release many highly-anticipated TV Series that are likely to become the next big thing. From fantasy shows, and smaller-scale sitcoms to political satires, upcoming original Prime Video shows will cater to a wider audience. Read on to know more about four Amazon Prime original shows that we are eagerly waiting for.

The Lake, Premiering June 17

The upcoming Canadian comedy show will star Jordan Gavaris as Justin, a man who moves back to his home country after a breakup. He uses this chance to reconnect with the teenage daughter he gave up for adoption years ago. Unluckily, his plan is ruined by the arrival of Maisy-May (played by Julia Stiles), his all too perfect stepsister. Directed by Schitt’s Creek director Jordan Canning, The Lake is a warm family show that will tickle your bones.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Premiering June 17

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly, who heads to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins with her family every summer. Things are good, until the summer when Belly turns sixteen. Now relationships will be tried, painful truths will be exposed, and Belly will be forever changed. The young adult romantic drama starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno sounds promising.

The Terminal List, Premiering July 1

While we still have a year of wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chris Pratt is all set to grace us with the action thriller The Terminal List. Chris plays James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home with troubling memories after his entire platoon is ambushed during a covert mission. While Reece is troubled about what happened or what part he played in the incident, he discovers that his life and the lives of his loved ones are endangered as new information comes to light. Well, count us in for binge-watching!

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Premiering September 2

Fans (including us) have been eagerly waiting for this gem from Tolkien’s world. The heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history will appear on the screens for the very first time. The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events transpired in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. We’ll get to see familiar characters of Galadriel and Elrond, with a lot of new faces and adventures. But we have to wait a couple of months to see more of the fictional universe. September 2 can’t get here fast enough.