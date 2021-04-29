Amazon rolls out 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet with slimmer bezel, brighter display

Now that the state-of-the-art, 12.9-inch iPad Pro has landed, there is frankly no competition for it in the Android ranks. That doesn’t mean the companies will sit back and let Apple chew the pie. Amazon has stealthily rolled out new updates to its affordable Fire HD 10 tablet, to give budget takers some interesting features to bank on.

The Fire HD 10 is already Amazon’s premiere tablet. It is yet affordable and now has a brighter 10.1-inch full HD+ display. Amazon has trimmed some bezel and made it thinner though the RAM has been beefed up, the storage onboard is still limited to either 32 or 64GB.

The details

There is no direct competition between the Apple iPad Pro and the Amazon Fire HD 10 – they lie in every extreme ends of the price bracket – but then it is an alternative if you want to stick in the Android ecosystem. The revamped tablet retains the same 10.1-inch display with 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution of the previous model; it according to Amazon has almost 10-percent brighter panel.

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is powered by the MediaTex MT8183 – so no changes here – but there is change on the design part. The tablet bezels have been slimmed down and the 2MP front camera has been centered in landscape orientation.

Pricing and other options

As said earlier, there is no change in the new model’s internal storage, it does get 3GB of RAM for better app performance. The Fire HD 10 also comes in a Plus variant with 4GB RAM and includes wireless charging. The Fire HD 10+ comes for a premium of $30 with the regular model priced at $150 (perhaps the updates have not added to the price).

You can bank on the Alexa support of the tablet, which now gets built-in Dolby Atmos audio and is delivered with a high performance battery expected to provide up to 12 hour backup. Amazon has also delivered a 10.1-inch tablet for kids with lots of kid-friendly content, colorful case for $200.