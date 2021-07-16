AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High Flash Lime almost ready

We’re still not done with scouting for summer sneakers. The season isn’t over yet which means more time to shop before you start for Fall and Winter.

Before those Christmas-themed sneaker collections are introduced, check out this new pair from Nike designed in collaboration with AMBUSH. The latter is a Japan-based company that have previously collaborated with other big brands like Converse. Back in 2019, there was the Converse and Ambush – Yoon Ahn Collaboration that presented us new iterations of the Chuck 70 and Pro Leather.

Nike, Ambush Collab Once Again

This time, the Nike Dunk High gets a Flash Lime version. AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High “Flash Lime” is simply neon yellow. It follows the tonal look of the Active Fuschia colorway. The shoes’ leather construction is set in highlighter yellow all throughout.

There are large rubber Swooshes on both sides that extend to the back. The printed insoles and co-branded tongue tags also show contrasting black to somehow break the look. On the heel counters, there is the ‘AMBUSH’ mark in the same neon solor.

AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High Flash Lime Release

The AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High “Flash Lime” will be available beginning July 30. Price tag reads $180.







You can check the Nike SNKRS app for availability. Select retail stores will also carry the pair.