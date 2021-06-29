Jordan Brand Air Jordan Hydro Slide IV Lightning arriving soon

The Nike Jordan Brand doesn’t run out of new pairs to introduce. New designs are always ready from the brand that carries Michael Jordan’s legacy.

We know a lot about the Jordan Brand especially the Air Jordan line. We remember the Air Jordan 5 Raging Bull, the Super Bowl LV Special Air Jordan 12 Low , and the Nike Air Jordan 4 White Oreo 2021. We also have that Jordan 5 Low WINGS for the Class of 2020-2021 and the new iteration of the Nike Air Jordan 12 “Taxi”.

Nike Air Jordan Hydro Slide IV Ready in Yellow

The warm season calls for new pairs. There are a few sneakers we can recommend but we prefer sandals and slip-ons. We have shown you several mules and sandals like the Huckberry x Chaco Olive Agave sandals and the Converse One Star Criss Cross Sandals.

To rival the Pharrell Williams x adidas PW Boost Slide sandals when it comes to comfort and color vibrance is another yellow pair. Check out the Jordan Brand Air Jordan Hydro Slide IV Lightning.

Jordan Hydro Slide IV Lightning in Slipper Form

The Jordan Hydro Slide IV Lightning is based on the Air Jordan 4 Lighting pair from 2006. This one now is in Hydro Slide form. The Tour Yellow color is seen on the strap.

If you’re familiar with the sneaker version’s over-molded mesh, it’s definitely used here. The familiar Jumpman logo is used at the front. The cursive Flight branding is also on one side. For added comfort, there is the transparent gel-like footbed.





The raised bumps add grip as the slippers sit on a back outsole, topped by the Solarsoft foam midsole. The Nike Jordan Hydro Slide IV Lighting Slip-on is available for $79. You can check out the Nike store.