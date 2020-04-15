New Balance 1500 ‘Animal Pack’ shoe-line adds a new member

Animal skin prints have always attracted attention to inspire great design in footwear, apparel and accessories. New Balance, UK has also attributed an animal theme based shoe-line.

Before this recent addition, their signature ‘Animal Pack’ had a similar design inspired by Zebra and Cheetah skin prints. Keeping the classic evergreen black and white colorway, the recent New Balance shoe has an innovative Zebra and Dalmatian inspired print scheme.

The design and branding

Joining the signature animal theme shoe array, this pair brings wild and tamed character to the fore. Featuring black leather, suede and textile upper, the shoe is draped in Zebra skin print fabric across the mid-foot on either side, followed by Dalmatian dots print fabric mid-panel underneath.

A silver-white ‘N’ logo is visible on the mid-foot. New Balance made in England labels also pop on the tongue tag and midsole. Ensuring classic cushioning and durability, the shoe has white ENCAP midsole complimented by grey rubber outsole, promising superior traction.

Pricing and availability

Celebrating a unique culture of animal skin-inspired theme, the shoe stands out in its class and style. Each New Balance 1500 silhouette is made in England, at their factory based in Flimby, Cumbria.

Available for purchase, the new NB design is priced at $220. It can be bought at leading online retailers including Premier.