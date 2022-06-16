Amex and Delta Air Lines create first credit card from a retired Boeing 747 metal

An American Express research reports that through the summer 2022 people will be flying more often, than in the previous years, partly leveraging their work from anywhere facility. To ensure the influx of consumers has a more interesting reason to travel, Delta passengers will be offered a piece of travel history in their wallets.

American Express and Delta Airline have collaborated to create the world’s first credit card made from the metal of a Boeing 747 retired from Delta’s own fleet. All new members applying for the Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express credit cards will receive the innovative credit cards starting June 16 through August 3.

The unique card

Delta and American Express share over six decades of close bond offering customers state-of-the-art facilities and industry-leading travel experiences. In the league, the two stalwarts now honor the icon in their fleet as they use it metal for a limited-edition credit card, unlike any seen before.

Reportedly, 25 percent of the innovative card has been made from the metal of the Boeing aircraft. This card comes with its own exclusive benefits including access to Delta Sky Clubs and American Express Centurion Lounges when flying with Delta.

Interesting benefits

In addition to honoring the airline’s longstanding history and giving customers the essence of carrying part of the iconic aircraft aka “queen of the skies” in their pocket, the unique card will offer premium travel benefits and a chance to achieve Medallion elite status quicker for Delta loyalists with the metal credit card.

The chip-enabled card is really enticing but is sadly limited in quantity. American Express believes it’s going to stock out pretty soon. Calling all Delta loyalists to move out quickly and grab a piece of aviation history to have additional fun flying through the summer.