Solid gold PS5 will make gamers sweat even before battling it out

PlayStation 5 was released last year and ever since it is high in demand but low supply crisis looms owing to the pandemic. Though there are short bursts of phases where the popular console gets massive restocks but still the shortage is evident. In fact, it might take another year or so to get things back on track.

All this is not stopping Caviar from releasing a gold edition of the gaming console, when at the other end of the spectrum, people are struggling to get the standard version. Called the PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition, the console is a part of the collection which includes the gold variants of gadgets such as iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad Mini, and AirPods Max.

As exclusive as it gets

The elusive PS5 draped in 18k pure solid gold (20 kg in total) is going to be a limited edition offering – only five of them to be exact. The intricate pattern on the casing clad in gold is nothing short of amazing, giving the already stylish PS5 a distinct luxurious aura. Keeping with the high-class theme, the console’s stand comes in high-grade ebony.

To match with the console’s look, the DualSense controller gets a facelift too. It has a soft genuine black leather covering with an intricately engraved pattern to go with the console’s styling. The joysticks get the bling factor in the form of gold inserts with the plush Caviar logo smack in the middle.

All that gold for a steep price









Interestingly, the whole package costs $352,770 – making it the second most expensive gaming console on the planet. Yes, it is not the most expensive! Last year the brand came up with the PS5 Golden Rock Edition carrying a mind-numbing price tag of $500,000. That said Caviar admits, the PlayStation 5 Gold Prime Edition is the most exclusive series ever made by them.

Since only five of the solid gold version will be there, Caviar is generous enough to launch a cheaper gold-plated version too. The gold plating used on this one is 24k and only 99 units in total will be up for grabs. It carries a price tag of $12,750 – not cheap by any means, but also not a pocket-burner like the Gold Prime Edition!