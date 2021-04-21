Apple surprises with striking purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini

iPhone 13 and even certain iPhone 14 rumors have been clouding up the tech space already. Not that we expected Apple to deliver the iPhone 13 in the spring event but none of us either expected something in the iPhone space.

Anyway, Apple chose to surprise everyone with the launch of a new iPhone – or rather a new shade of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Apple has unveiled a new purple colorway for both the devices and to the eye – it looks simply stunning.

Just a new color

This reveal is only a new hue addition to the already colorful iPhone 12. The innards and the façade is the same and it’s going to be delivered within a box that is still devoid of the power adaptor and AirPods. The iPhone 12 Mini is a smaller 5.4-inch device while the iPhone 12 boasts a larger 6.1-inch display. Both are powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and have breathtaking cameras designed to shoot in all light conditions.

As we said, Apple is rumored to be working on the iPhone 13 already and many of its features have already been leaked. Considering a new generation iPhone is always going to better than committing to a new color of something that is already six odd months old. But then, color is a big puller for some staunch buyers and there is no hesitation in saying, the iPhone 12 is one of the best phones to own presently.

Availability and pricing

Introduction of purple makes both the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini available in five different colors now. Since the magic of color cannot be just lost behind the cover, Apple has diligently launched new silicone cases in Capri Blue, Cantaloupe, Pistachio and Amethyst. On offer are also a MagSafe Leather case and a Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet. If you like Leather wallets, there’s one in a color called Arizona.

While the cases and covers are available right away, the purple edition of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will go on preorder on April 23 and it will be available starting April 30. Like the other color iPhone 12s – iPhone 12 Mini purple will also be priced at $729. The iPhone 12 purple will cost the same $829.