Armani/Casa’s Pump fitness collection is for a plush home workout

Before the dawn of COVID-19, home gyms were only mushrooming, but for obvious reasons, this trend has really picked up in the last one year. The domain now feels so lucrative that the likes of Armani want to tap into the fad with home fitness gear that’s heavily inspired by the brand’s exclusive style and luxury.

The Armani/Casa Pump home fitness collection is available in stores and through the company website online. Inheriting the finesse of Armani’s leather bags and exclusively tailored ready-to-wear, the gear brings distinctiveness to the otherwise conventional fitness equipment.

The collection

Armani is challenging the fitness equipment space with its eye for detail and craftsmanship. This Pump collection of fitness equipment comprises a dumbbell set weighing 1kg each, a size adjustable jump rope, and a yoga mat. One thing that flows neutrally in all the three is the use of black leather in construction.

Very tastefully done, this gear is conceived for home gyms. While the dumbbells can be used for light aerobic training, the handles of the jump rope can be opened to adjust the length. The rope can be stored in a fabric bag featuring the company logo.

Additional details

The most interesting element of the collection is the 190cm long yoga mat that’s made from anti-slip rubber fabric and leatherette. Interestingly, the mat comes with a belt to secure it when rolled up, and a carry bag with GA logo; this facilitates storage and transportation.

Even though Armani/Casa collection will appeal to a large section, realistically only a few would actually spend on the black leather equipment. But if practicality plays second fiddle, the luxury conscious you should have no holding back – your home gym will love this gear.